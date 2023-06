Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Harrigan Leyh Farmer & Thomsen on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Henry Schein, a global distributor of health care products and services, to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Emery Reddy PLLC on behalf of a former equipment service technician for the company claiming age discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-00955, Wagner v. Henry Schein Inc.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Dave Wagner

Plaintiffs

Emery Reddy PLLC

defendants

Henry Schein Inc

defendant counsels

Harrigan Leyh Farmer & Thomsen LLP

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches