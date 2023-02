Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clyde & Co. on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from personal injuries caused by an allegedly defective rotary wheel, was filed by Muchnick Haber Margolis on behalf of Michael W. Wagner. The case is 3:23-cv-00713, Wagner v. Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 7:31 PM