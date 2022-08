Who Got The Work

Kristyne Kennedy and Itzen Nazir Orozco of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for the operator of an Orlando Del Taco franchise in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed June 30 in Florida Middle District Court by Law Offices of Joe M. Quick on behalf of Tavia Wagner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr., is 6:22-cv-01127, Wagner v. Collegiate Square LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 15, 2022, 4:17 AM