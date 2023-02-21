New Suit - Product Liability

Norcold and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Leger Ketchum & Cohoon on behalf of Phyllis Cheeseman and Dan Wagner, who claim property damage arising from an allegedly defective refrigerator. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00087, Wagner et al v. Norcold, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 21, 2023, 6:33 PM