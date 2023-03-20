Who Got The Work

Steptoe & Johnson members Brent D. Chicken, David R. Little and Deva A. Solomon have stepped in as defense counsel to Northern Natural Gas Company in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, over allegedly unpaid invoices for Caterpillar engines, was filed Feb. 2 in Colorado District Court by Tucker Ellis and Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitt on behalf of Wagner Equipment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Kane, is 1:23-cv-00310, Wagner Equipment Co. v. Northern Natural Gas Company.

