New Suit - Contract

Wagner Equipment filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Northern Natural Gas on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for Caterpillar engines, was brought by Tucker Ellis and Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00310, Wagner Equipment Co. v. Northern Natural Gas Co.

Energy

February 02, 2023, 8:28 PM