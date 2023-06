New Suit - Contract

Zurich American Insurance and Liberty and Deposit Co. of Maryland were hit with a lawsuit alleging breach of payment bond Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Rees Broome P.C. on behalf of Wagman Heavy Civil. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00797, Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc. v. Liberty and Deposit Company of Maryland et al.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Rees Broome

defendants

Zurich American Insurance Company

Liberty and Deposit Company of Maryland

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract