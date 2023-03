New Suit - ERISA

Lincoln National Life Insurance and King's Daughters Medical Center Group Disability Plan were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The court case, for claims under a long-term disability policy, was filed by Underwood Law Offices on behalf of Kimberly Waggoner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00040, Waggoner v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 28, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Waggoner

Plaintiffs

Underwood Law Offices, Inc.

defendants

Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

Does 1 through 10

King's Daughters Medical Center Group Disability Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations