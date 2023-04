Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Monday removed a lawsuit against Community Loan Servicing LLC and David Quint to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed pro se by Louis Waggoner. The case is 3:23-cv-00700, Waggoner v. Community Loan Servicing, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Louis Waggoner

defendants

Community Loan Servicing LLC

David Quint

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property