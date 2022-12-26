New Suit - Copyright

Wagging Tails Productions, owner of copyrights to the film 'Runt,' sued screenwriter and director William Coakley on Saturday in California Central District Court. The suit, backed by Blank Rome and Mukasey Frenchman LLP, accuses Coakley of threatening to release the film online and making extortionate demands on the film's backers. The suit further alleges that Coakley made false claims regarding abuse on the set of 'Runt' and has sought to sabotage the film's commercial success. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09329, Wagging Tails Productions, Inc. v. Coakley.

December 26, 2022, 12:53 PM