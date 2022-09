Who Got The Work

Venable partner Sarah S. Brooks has entered an appearance for Netflix in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Liston Abramson LLP and Haley & Olson on behalf of Wag Acquisition LLC. asserts two patents related to fast streaming and avoiding interruptions once streaming starts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-05003, Wag Acquisition, L.L.C. v. Netflix, Inc.