Who Got The Work

Saina S. Shamilov of Fenwick & West has entered an appearance for Amazon.com in a pending patent lawsuit involving technology to improve the process of delivering streaming media over the internet. The case was filed Oct. 5 in Washington Western District Court by Haley & Olson, Liston Abramson; and McNaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren; and on behalf of WAG Acquisition LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, is 2:22-cv-01424, WAG Acquisition LLC v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 21, 2022, 9:35 AM