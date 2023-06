Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against W Hotel Management and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by Benjamin & Shapiro on behalf of Domenique Wade. The case is 1:23-cv-03554, Wade v. W Hotel Management Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 06, 2023, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Domenique Wade

defendants

Marriott International, Inc.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.

Chsp Lakeshore LLC

Chsp TRS Lakeshore LLC

W Hotel Management, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims