Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman and Brooke on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Fresenius, a German pharmaceutical company, and Securitas Security Services USA to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of James Wade. The case is 3:22-cv-01377, Wade v. Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 15, 2022, 12:07 PM