Progressive was slapped with an insurance class action on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Shamis & Gentile, Edelsberg Law, Carney Bates & Pulliam and Normand PLLC, is part of a string of cases accusing Progressive of arbitrarily applying a 'Projected Sold Adjustment' deduction when calculating actual cash values for total loss payouts. According to the suits, the deduction is based on an inaccurate assumption that the final sales price of the vehicle will be negotiated below the list price. The case is 1:23-cv-04434, Wade v. Progressive Northern Insurance Co.

July 10, 2023, 7:09 PM

Danielle Wade

Shamis & Gentile, P.A.

Progressive Northern Insurance Company

