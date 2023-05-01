Kaufman Dolowich Voluck partner Jordan M. Sklar has entered an appearance for Concrete Safaris Inc. and executive director Mac Levine in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed March 16 in New York Southern District Court by Phillips and Associates on behalf of a former employee who claims that the defendants fired her in retaliation for her complaints about gender discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-02269, Wade v. Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island et al.
New York
May 01, 2023, 10:09 AM