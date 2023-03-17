New Suit - Employment

The Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island and nonprofit Concrete Safaris Inc. were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a former employee, who claims that the defendants fired her in retaliation for her complaints about gender-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02269, Wade v. Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island et al.

New York

March 17, 2023, 11:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Wade

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Bruno Mayo

Concrete Safaris, Inc.

Denise Sosa

Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island

Kemar Green

Mac Levine

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination