Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against General Motors to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Custy Law Firm on behalf of Teresa Wade, who allegedly suffered third-degree burns in a crash involving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu due to a defective fuel system in the vehicle. The case is 1:23-cv-00195, Wade v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

May 11, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Teresa Wade

defendants

General Motors LLC

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims