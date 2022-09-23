Who Got The Work

Stacey Rufe of Clyde & Co. has entered an appearance for Federal Insurance, a Chubb company, in a pending lawsuit seeking over $2 million per an underlying judgment. The case was filed Aug. 9 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Halperin Law Center and other counsel on behalf of Sheri Wade, who received the default judgment in an underlying product liability case against Federal's insured, third party Seller Interworks Unlimited. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, is 3:22-cv-00538, Wade v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 7:13 AM