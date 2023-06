Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Greenville Police Department to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged assault and battery claims, was filed by pro se plaintiffs. The case is 4:23-cv-00111, Wade et al v. City of Greenville Police Department.

Government

June 16, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Wade

Yvette Toy

defendants

City of Greenville Police Department

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation