Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against TitleMax to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Brown, Faucher, Peraldo & Benson on behalf of a slew of plaintiffs who accuse the defendant of failing to return contract documents taken by the company when repossessing their vehicles. The case is 1:23-cv-00034, Waddell et al v. Titlemax Of Virginia, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 3:20 PM