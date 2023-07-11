Wachtells Billing Practices Brought to Light in Twitter Fee ...

News From Law.com

In addition to charging hourly fees on par with top Wall Street law firms, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz routinely charges success fees that rival the fees of investment banks in M&A transactions, according to an email Wachtell partner William Savett sent to Twitter's in-house counsel on the eve of Elon Musk's takeover the company.The firm also adds success fees of 2-2.5 times the firm's hourly fees in "premium billing matters that involve substantial litigation," per the email.Wachtell's closely guarded billing structure diverges from Big Law's traditional hourly structure by sometimes billing clients in the manner of investment banks, charging success fees by a percentage of deal value or bankers' fees.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 11, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /