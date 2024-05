News From Law.com

Former Wachtell Lipton partner Sabastian Niles earned $14.1 million in compensation in his first year as chief legal officer of Salesforce, according to a preliminary proxy statement filed late Thursday. What made the payout especially notable is that it came from just a half-year of work. He started at the company in July.

May 03, 2024, 6:35 AM

