For the first time in 17 years, there's new leadership at storied M&A law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, with Andrew Nussbaum and William Savitt replacing Ed Herlihy and Daniel Neff as co-chairs. But other big changes may not be in store. The Wall Street firm may keep its same approach for as long as possible, whether it's the firm's lock-step compensation system, partnership structure or practice area focus.

November 20, 2023, 9:47 AM

