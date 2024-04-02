Wachtell, Goodwin Top Q1 League Tables as Global M&A Value J...

News From Law.com

Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz tops global league tables for representing principals on M&A deals announced during the first quarter by deal volume, while Goodwin Procter leads firms by number of deals, according to new league tables. While the value of global M&A activity was up 38% in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2023, totaling $797.6 billion, the number of deals hit a nine-year low, according to the Global Mergers and Acquisitions Review First Quarter 2024 compiled by RSEG Data & Analytics.

