After years of leading one of the world's most profitable law firms, Ed Herlihy and Daniel Neff are stepping down as co-chairs of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz's executive committee, sources said Tuesday. The firm has appointed corporate partner Andrew Nussbaum and co-chair of the firm's litigation department, William Savitt, as new co-chairs.

November 07, 2023, 2:33 PM

