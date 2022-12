Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Airdo Werwas on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Safety-Kleen to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Freeborn & Peters on behalf of Wabash Power Equipment Co., seeks nearly $1 million to repair an industrial boiler leant to Safety-Kleen and allegedly returned in a damaged condition. The case is 1:22-cv-07073, Wabash Power Equipment Co. v. Safety-Kleen Systems Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 15, 2022, 6:10 PM