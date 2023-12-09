Who Got The Work

Dean Kent of Trenam has entered an appearance for marine insurance company Wallace Welch & Willingham in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 19 in Florida Middle District Court by Williams Parker Harrison Dietz & Getzen on behalf of W3 Wealth Management, seeks to enjoin the defendant from using the 'W3' mark for insurance brokerage, financial planning and investment services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywel, is 8:23-cv-02381, W3 Wealth Management LLC v. Wallace Welch & Willingham, Inc.

Insurance

December 09, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

W3 Wealth Management LLC

Plaintiffs

Williams Parker Harrison Dietz Getzen

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Wallace Welch & Willingham, Inc.

defendant counsels

Trenam

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims