New Suit - Employment

Yale University and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff, who contends that she was subjected to disparate treatment and gender-based harassment at the hands of her ex-partner, who is a faculty member within Yale's Department of Economics. The suit further contends that Yale took no further action and did not act on plaintiff's discrimination, harassment, and retaliation complaints. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01156, W. v. Yale University et al.