New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a privacy class action Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court against the Allegheny Health Network. The suit pursues claims that the defendant shares patients’ sensitive data with Meta Platforms and other third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01163, W. v. Allegheny Health Network.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 2:12 PM

Plaintiffs

W. W.

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Allegheny Health Network

nature of claim: 890/