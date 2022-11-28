New Suit - Employment

W.R. Berkley filed a lawsuit against former employee Christopher Nolan on Monday in Delaware District Court in connection with a series of restricted stock unit agreements. The suit, brought by Robinson & Cole, alleges that because the defendant resigned from the company and accepted employment with competitor Zurich less than a year later, the defendant must repay the stock units to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01537, W. R. Berkley Corp. v. Nolan.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 1:31 PM