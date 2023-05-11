Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Tetra Engineers Architects & Landscape Architects PC, 150-152 East 79 LLC and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran on behalf of W Financial REIT Ltd. The case is 1:23-cv-03942, W Financial REIT, Ltd v. 150-152 East 79 LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 11, 2023, 6:45 AM

Plaintiffs

W Financial REIT, Ltd

defendants

150-152 East 79 LLC

Fdic AS Receiver For First Republic Bank

Langan Engineering, Environmental, Surveying, Landscape Architecture & Geology, D.P.C.

New York City Department Of Finance

New York State Department Of Taxation And Finance

Tetra Engineers Architects & Landscape Architects, P.C.

Ziel Feldman

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action