Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Tetra Engineers Architects & Landscape Architects PC, 150-152 East 79 LLC and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran on behalf of W Financial REIT Ltd. The case is 1:23-cv-03942, W Financial REIT, Ltd v. 150-152 East 79 LLC et al.
Real Estate
May 11, 2023, 6:45 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- 150-152 East 79 LLC
- Fdic AS Receiver For First Republic Bank
- Langan Engineering, Environmental, Surveying, Landscape Architecture & Geology, D.P.C.
- New York City Department Of Finance
- New York State Department Of Taxation And Finance
- Tetra Engineers Architects & Landscape Architects, P.C.
- Ziel Feldman
defendant counsels
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer
nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action