Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Tetra Engineers Architects & Landscape Architects PC, 150-152 East 79 LLC and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran on behalf of W Financial REIT Ltd. The case is 1:23-cv-03942, W Financial REIT, Ltd v. 150-152 East 79 LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 11, 2023, 6:45 AM

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action