New Suit - Copyright

Snell & Wilmer filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of singer-songwriter Carly Simon and other plaintiffs. The suit, which names Fonzi Trading LLC and Mihaela Georgescu, accuses the defendants of hosting performances of the plaintiffs’ musical compositions at their sports bar without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01024, W Chappell Music Corporation et al v. Fonzi Trading LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 07, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Carly Simon

Mle Music

W Chappell Music Corporation

Plaintiffs

Snell & Wilmer

defendants

Fonzi Trading LLC

Mihaela Georgescu

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims