Snell & Wilmer filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of singer-songwriter Carly Simon and other plaintiffs. The suit, which names Fonzi Trading LLC and Mihaela Georgescu, accuses the defendants of hosting performances of the plaintiffs’ musical compositions at their sports bar without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01024, W Chappell Music Corporation et al v. Fonzi Trading LLC et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 07, 2023, 3:09 PM