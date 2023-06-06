New Suit - Copyright

Holland & Knight filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against WF Development and David Hirschauer in Florida Middle District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, seeking over $30,000 for the defendant's alleged unauthorized use of copyrighted musical compositions, was filed on behalf of WC Music Corp., Music Sales Corp. and Gorno Music. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01266, W Chappell Music Corp. v. WF Development LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 06, 2023, 3:05 PM

