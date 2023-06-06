New Suit - Copyright

Venable filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Best Coffee in Town, Book of Daniel Music and other plaintiffs. The complaint, which names Plug Ugly's Hospitality Group, Mark Bogosh and Thomas A. Thomas, contends that the defendants hosted performances of the plaintiffs’ copyrighted musical compositions at their bar without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01530, W Chappell Music Corp. dba Wc Music Corp. et al v. Plug Ugly's Hospitality Group, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 06, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Best Coffee in Town

Book of Daniel Music

Lellow Productions Inc.

Prescription Songs

Slack Ad Music

W Chappell Music Corp. dba Wc Music Corp.

Plaintiffs

Venable

defendants

Mark Bogosh

Plug Ugly's Hospitality Group, LLC

Thomas A. Thomas

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims