Warner Norcross & Judd filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Universal Music and other plaintiffs. The complaint takes aim at JKA22 LLC, operator of Ciccarelli’s Sports Bar Theater, and Dino Ciccarelli. According to the suit, Ciccarelli’s Sports Bar Theater hosts unauthorized performances of musical compositions copyrighted by the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11344, W Chappell Music Corp. dba Wc Music Corp. et al v. Jka22, LLC et al.

June 06, 2023, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Berger Publishing

Ryan McMahon Publishing

Universal Music Corporation

W Chappell Music Corp. dba Wc Music Corp.

Warner Norcross & Judd

defendants

Dino Ciccarelli

Jka22, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims