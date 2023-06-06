New Suit - Copyright

Foley & Lardner filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Herbilicious Music, Mass Confusion Productions and WC Music Corp. The suit takes aim at Steampunk LLC and Bob Emery Woody for allegedly hosting performances of the plaintiff’s copyrighted musical compositions at their bar without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00639, W Chappell Music Corp. d/b/a Wc Music Corp. et al v. Steampunk, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 06, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Herbilicious Music

Mass Confusion Productions

W Chappell Music Corp. d/b/a Wc Music Corp.

Plaintiffs

Foley & Lardner

defendants

Bob Emery Woody

Steampunk, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims