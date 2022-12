New Suit - Contract

AmeriMark was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for customer relations services, was brought by Dentons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08767, VXI Global Solutions LLC v. AmeriMark Interactive LLC et al.

Business Services

December 02, 2022, 8:10 PM