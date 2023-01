Who Got The Work

Patrick F. Palladino of Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden has entered an appearance for 88 Bleecker St. Owners Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Dec. 15 in New York Southern District Court by the Weitz Law Firm on behalf of Kiran Vuppala. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-10603, Vuppala v. Yolo Wine & Spirits Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 30, 2023, 4:47 AM