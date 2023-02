Who Got The Work

Joseph James DiPalma of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Devol Kitchens USA Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Jan. 6 in New York Southern District Court by the Weitz Law Firm on behalf of Kiran Vuppala. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:23-cv-00150, Vuppala v. Devol Kitchens USA, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 20, 2023, 6:44 AM