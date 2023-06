Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against Nevada Restaurant Services to Montana District Court. Attorney Joseph Nevin filed the suit on behalf of a former employee who is alleging wrongful termination. The case is 6:23-cv-00038, Vulk v. Nevada Restaurant Services.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 06, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Vulk

Plaintiffs

Montana Department Of Labor & Industry

defendants

Nevada Restaurant Services

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination