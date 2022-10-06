Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bailey & Galyen on Thursday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Travelers, Crescent Constructors and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of refusing to pay an outstanding balance per a sale agreement, was filed by Elms Macchia PLLC on behalf of Vulcan Construction Materials. The case is 4:22-cv-00899, Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America et al.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 6:40 PM