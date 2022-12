New Suit - Government Contract

VSolvit, a IT contractor, sued the U.S. government on Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to challenge the award of a Department of Agriculture system enhancements project to Deloitte Consulting. The suit, which is not publicly available, is backed by attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale. Deloitte is represented by Cordatis LLP. The case is 1:22-cv-01913, Vsolvit, LLC. v. USA.

Technology

December 30, 2022, 9:31 AM