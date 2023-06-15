Who Got The Work

Neil B. Friedman of Hodgson Russ has entered an appearance for Snack Innovations Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed May 1 in New York Southern District Court by BraunHagey & Borden on behalf of 'PopChips' brand manufacturer and seller VSB OPCO LLC. The suit accuses VSB's former manufacturer, Snack Innovations of selling near identical products under the 'Pop Chips' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 1:23-cv-03662, Vsb OPCO, LLC v. Snack Innovations, Inc.

New York

June 15, 2023, 10:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Vsb OPCO, LLC

Plaintiffs

BraunHagey & Borden

defendants

Snack Innovations, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hodgson Russ

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims