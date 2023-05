New Suit - Trademark

BraunHagey & Borden filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of 'PopChips' brand manufacturer and seller VSB OPCO LLC. The suit accuses VSB's former manufacturer, Snack Innovations Inc. of selling near identical products under the 'Pop Chips' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03662, Vsb OPCO, LLC v. Snack Innovations, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Vsb OPCO, LLC

Plaintiffs

BraunHagey & Borden

defendants

Snack Innovations, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims