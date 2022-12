New Suit - Trademark

VS America Inc., a seller of classroom furniture, sued AmTab Manufacturing Corp. on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court for trademark infringement. The complaint, backed by Husch Blackwell and Stoel Rives, accuses AmTab of copying the plaintiff's registered trade dress for the plaintiff's 'PANTO' chair. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07237, Vs America, Inc. v. AmTab Manufacturing Corporation.

Illinois

December 23, 2022, 7:39 PM