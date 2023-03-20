Who Got The Work

Elizabeth Anne Scully of Baker & Hostetler and Cynthia A. Bremer and Nathan T. Boone of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered an appearance for Group Health Plan Inc. d/b/a HealthPartners in a pending data privacy class action. The action was filed Feb. 2 in Minnesota District Court by Chestnut Cambronne; Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Markovits, Stock & DeMarco; and Almeida Law Group on behalf of individuals who claim that the defendants unlawfully shared personally identifiable and protected health information with Meta Platforms via an embedded tracking pixel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry W. Blackwell, is 0:23-cv-00267, Vriezen v. Group Health Plan, Inc.

Health Care

March 20, 2023, 5:50 AM

