New Suit - Securities

VRB 4 Investments sued the country of Venezuela on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, accuses the defendant of defaulting on a series of bonds issued from 1997 through 2001. The case is 1:23-cv-05287, VRB 4 Investments Ltd. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Banking & Financial Services

June 22, 2023, 8:50 PM

Vrb 4 Investments Ltd.

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract