News From Law.com

Los Angeles-based Infinite Reality, which provides immersive virtual reality experiences for customers, has hired New York City lawyer Scott Waldbaum as general counsel. Waldbaum recently wrapped up a 15-year stint as general counsel at David5, a holding company that owns a majority in the global advertising company Droga5, where he also was GC.

Technology

July 19, 2023, 2:57 PM

nature of claim: /