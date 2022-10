News From Law.com

By now, the uses of virtual technology have gone beyond living-room entertainment. Whether it be in engineering, medicine or even aerospace, many industries are already leveraging virtual reality technology in their day-to-day practices. The legal market, however, is slow to follow suit. While the potential uses of VR in trials have been flaunted for some years now, especially in evidence presentations, it has yet to be incorporated in courtrooms in the United States.

October 04, 2022, 6:52 PM